Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall
LIVINGSTON - Parish officials have posted sandbag pickup locations ahead of heavy rainfall scheduled for this weekend.
Livingston Parish and neighboring parish residents can pick up sandbags from the following locations:
District 5 Fire Station, 8098 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs
District 4 Fire Station, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
District 4 Fire Station, 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs
Springfield Fire Department, 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
Killian Town Hall, 28284 LA-22, Killian
Maurepas Fire Station, 20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas
Maurepas Fire Station, 23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas
