Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall

1 hour 5 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 8:40 AM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON - Parish officials have posted sandbag pickup locations ahead of heavy rainfall scheduled for this weekend. 

Livingston Parish and neighboring parish residents can pick up sandbags from the following locations:

District 5 Fire Station, 8098 Florida Boulevard, Denham Springs
District 4 Fire Station, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
District 4 Fire Station, 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs
Springfield Fire Department, 32280 Terry Street, Springfield
Killian Town Hall, 28284 LA-22, Killian
Maurepas Fire Station, 20368 Hwy 22, Maurepas
Maurepas Fire Station, 23634 Hwy 22, Maurepas

