Livingston Parish gets $5.3M federal grant to raise homes damaged in 2016 flood

DENHAM SPRINGS - Congressman Garret Graves announced Tuesday that Livingston Parish has been awarded $5.3 million in federal money to elevate homes damaged by the historic 2016 flood.

Graves says the money will fund the raising of 88 homes impacted by the flood. The money is just a small portion of the $3 billion in funds obtained to help fund flood prevention projects in the area.

“We are getting into the good part now with the progress being made – you’re seeing the clearing and snagging of our waterways, dirt turning on Comite, and now we’re going to start seeing properties being elevated – as the federal dollars we fought hard to secure for Louisiana after 2016 are being put to work to make us stronger,” Graves said in a statement.

All properties will be elevated above the Base Flood Elevation and put in compliance with local building ordinances.