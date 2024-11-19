Livingston Parish firefighters put out vacant house fire in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish firefighters put out a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire on Kudu Trail Drive started around 5:30 a.m., fire officials said. The building was completely vacant and no one was hurt.

Livingston Fire is working with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal to determine the fire's cause.

Photo: Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4