Livingston Parish Fire District 4 opens new station on Satsuma Road

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish Fire District 4 has officially opened a new fire station along Satsuma Road, south of Interstate 12.

Station 11 is described as a state of the art facility. District leaders say it will allow them to provide faster emergency response and better firefighter readiness.

The new station is also expected to bring improved service for residents in the area.