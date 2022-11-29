Livingston Parish EFID board asks for one-cent sales tax for teacher pay raises

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish EFID board voted Monday night to ask voters to approve a one-cent sales tax to fund pay raises for Livingston Parish teachers.

The board voted fort a 10-percent pay raise for all employees or a minimum $2,500 yearly increase.

Now that the board approved the measure, residents will vote for it to be approved or denied.