Livingston Parish drivers coming around on roundabouts

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish's latest traffic project is sending cars around and around.

A new roundabout has opened in Denham Springs at the intersection of Cockerham and Lockhart Roads.

"It keeps traffic flowing. You're not sitting there waiting for your turn," Make Nevels said.

So far, drivers are giving it rave reviews.

"It's working better than that red light was," Harry Young said.

It's still a work in progress, and it may confuse drivers who haven't seen them before.

"I've seen a couple people go right through the middle. They didn't know where they were going."

The new roundabout appears to be a win-win project. Not only are drivers happy with the new traffic circles, but businesses at the intersection say it's also good for them.

"Spend more money when you are happy," Young's Home Appliance store manager Ryan Miracle said.

Young's Home Appliances has been on Lockhart Road for 37-years. They say the roundabout is an attitude adjustment for their customers.

"People aren't getting stuck in traffic, they don't get aggravated."

Like them or not, drivers should get used to them. Because the Department of Transportation says three more traffic circles are on the way to Livingston Parish.