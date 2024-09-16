Livingston Parish deputies arrest 19-year-old for allegedly threatening attack on school

DENHAM SPRINGS - A 19-year-old was arrested by Livingston Parish deputies after allegedly threatening an attack on a school.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Didier Antonio Pineda Ramos was arguing with a juvenile off of school property and outside of school hours. Deputies said Ramon threatened to have planned an attack on a school.

Deputies said Ramos did not specify a school, no weapons were discovered and nothing happened on any Livingston Parish campuses. Ramos is not associated with any Livingston Parish Public Schools.

Ramos was arrested and booked for terrorizing.