Livingston Parish Council introduces ordinance about proposed subdivision

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Council is inching closer to creating a 2,000 acre development that parish residents are still unhappy about.

Wednesday night, the council introduced a 21-page ordinance, which clarifies how the proposed Deer Run development on 4-H Road is meant to move forward. Parish Councilman Dean Coates says it’s an attempt to settle some fears about the development, which was pushed through by the previous parish council.

“You have 2,200 homes in a small area where there is a two-lane road that feeds it,” Coates said. “It’s just not smart at all.”

Coates says the ordinance, which still has a ways to go, might appease some residents. After the introduction Wednesday night, the ordinance committee still has to pass the motion, and in two weeks the measure is returned to the parish council for final passage.

Livingston Parish attorney Julie Quinn says the document restricts what the development can do on each lot.

“What was introduced today was what’s called a development agreement, and it gives parameters for the development to proceed,” Quinn said. “The prior consent judgment is going to allow or did allow the deer run development to proceed under 2,200 homes. Under this development agreement, it’s a little bit stricter.”

Coates says he and other council members weren’t excited to introduce the measure Wednesday night. The 21-page document was only sent to them earlier in the afternoon. Coates says he’s hopeful that putting restrictions in place now will prevent headaches like this one in the future.