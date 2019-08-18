Livingston Parish boy honored for rescuing abandoned kitten from drainage pipe

ALBANY - The Humane Society of Louisiana is honoring a 14-year-old boy who crawled through a muddy drainage pipe to rescue an abandoned kitten.

According to the Humane Society, Jakub Holland was sitting outside his home off Highway 43 in Albany last week when he heard a kitten calling for help. The feline, which was apparently tossed from a passing vehicle, was soon found inside a drainage pipe.

Jakub wasted no time going after the kitten, climbing inside the pipe while his parents grabbed a kennel. The boy soon emerged from the muddy ditch with the cat in hand and in seemingly good health.

A video recorded after the rescue shows the feline playing with Jakub after what was most likely a long overdue bath.

The Humane Society says Jakub will receive its "Community Hero Reward" along with a Petco gift card to help him buy supplies for his furry friend.