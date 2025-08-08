79°
Livingston Library Board of Control appoints interim parish library director

Friday, August 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control appointed an interim director of the Livingston Parish Library at a meeting Friday.

Kyla Robertson Webb was appointed effective immediately by unanimous vote. She worked with the library system since 2021.

This comes weeks after the removal of former Library Director Michelle Parrish and the subsequent resignation of four different board members, which happened July 16. The library system's faced embattled book bans and budget cuts.

