Livingston deputies report a crash along I-12 before Holden exit

3 hours 4 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 5:12 PM February 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

HOLDEN — Livingston Parish deputies have reported a crash on I-12 just before Holden.

A picture shows large debris on the ground alongside a boat. No one was taken to the hospital, according to emergency officials.

Police urge travelers to proceed with caution in this area.

