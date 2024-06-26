92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston deputies: One dead in apparent suicide after Holden RV fire

2 hours 45 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 10:45 AM June 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN — Firefighters and deputies were summoned to a recreational vehicle fire in Holden on Wednesday morning and found a man dead in an apparent suicide, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a possible death on George White Road. Officials found an RV on fire when they arrived, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Once deputies went inside the RV, they found a man's body. The Livingston Parish Coroner was on scene and said the death appeared to be a suicide, deputies said. 

Trending News

The State Fire Marshal was also called in to investigate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days