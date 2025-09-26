Latest Weather Blog
Livingston deputies arrest fugitive who fled from St. James deputies, wanted on narcotics charges
DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish deputies arrested a man wanted out of St. James Parish on a large amount of narcotics and illegal firearm possession charges following him fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.
Manndaryl Walters, Sr., 42, was arrested off Walker South Road in Denham Springs after being wanted out of St. James Parish.
St. James deputies initially attempted to stop Walters on a traffic violation while on La. Highway 44 near Lutcher. Walters, who was on a probated sentence for narcotics-related convictions, allegedly threw several bags of narcotics out of the vehicle and more was found in his abandoned vehicle later.
St. James deputies searched his home and found suspected marijuana, cannabis vapes, mojo, heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, diazepam, lorazepam, carvedilol, amlodipine, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, and six firearms with ammunition.
Livingston deputies seized nearly 275 grams of marijuana and over $1,000 in cash when they arrested him.
