Livingston Chamber of Commerce hosts annual 'Women Leadership' conference

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce held its annual "Women's Leadership" conference and expo on Thursday.

It's a program that's been running since 2017.

It's meant to give women in the parish an opportunity to connect with each other.

April Wehrs, the Chamber of Commerce President, says this program grew very quickly.

“So, you know, we have a lot of women who are involved in the chamber, and they're in leadership roles. We're developing them, we're helping them to gain their leadership status, those kind of things. And so we decided this would be a great way to elevate that to the next level,” Wehrs said.

The Chamber of Commerce has a list of future events posted on their website.