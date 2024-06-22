93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston, Ascension Parishes waterways now re-opened after Tropical Storm Alberto

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Livingston Parish and Ascension Parish re-opened their waterways Saturday at 8 a.m., according to Livingston Parish.

The waterways were previously closed due to rising water after Tropical Storm Alberto.

The Marvin Braud boatway will remain closed until further notice, Ascension Parish said.

