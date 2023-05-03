61°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
15 years after mysterious disappearance of Barbara Blount, Sheriff's Office says new...
-
Tigerland tenant evicted after withholding rent for unfinished repairs; must move out...
-
City of Baker working to revitalize Historic Leland community
-
Prairieville trailer park will be dismantled Wednesday, residents say they have nowhere...
-
State Trooper collects 'stay-away pay' for a year as federal investigation lingers
Sports Video
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game