Firefighters extricate person from wrecked vehicle on Bluebonnet Boulevard

ST. GEORGE - First responders are working to pull a person out of a wrecked vehicle along Bluebonnet Boulevard, the St. George Fire Department said Sunday evening.

The fire department posted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that firefighters were on the scene of a crash involving an extrication in front of Brew-Bacher’s Grill.

Fire officials said the roadway has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.