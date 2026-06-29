Man killed in Saturday shooting was breaking up fight between teens, family says

BATON ROUGE - The family of 49-year-old Randall Holmes, the man killed Saturday afternoon after a fight between teens escalated to violence, shared with WBRZ that Holmes attempted to intervene in the fight that ultimately led to his death.

"He was a gentle giant, a humble person," Nadia Holmes, Randall Holmes' wife, said. "He went to defuse the situation."

On Monday, latex gloves, wound kits and gauze littered the corner of Osceola and Calumet Street — remnants of Saturday's shooting, which took Holmes' life.

Nadia Holmes told WBRZ that her husband had returned home from his uncle's funeral when he heard a commotion and ran outside to see a group of teens fighting. When he tried to break up the fight, the family tells WBRZ, someone in the group shot Holmes. He died at the scene. BRPD said four others were taken to the hospital.

Nadia Holmes said her husband moved to the neighborhood in 1984, and the two had raised a family there. July would have made 19 years of marriage between the two, she said.

"He was a great father, a great husband," Nadia Holmes said. "I miss my husband."

At the time of this article, BRPD confirmed no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still in its early stages.