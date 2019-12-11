Little boy doesn't want toys for Christmas, would rather give back to those in need

BATON ROUGE – A little boy with a big heart is making it his mission to help others this holiday season. Instead of asking Santa for toys this year, he is asking for donations.

“Maybe when I was four I was seeing a lot of people cold before,” said Jonathan Palmer, now six years old.

Jonathan, after seeing someone on the side of the road, asked his mom if he could collect items to donate. His mom, Tamara, then posted his request on Facebook and Jonathan’s family and friends delivered.

“There’s so much stuff,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan and his mom delivered the items Wednesday, which included blankets, toiletries and food, to St. Vincent De Paul.

“We depend on donations almost 100 percent,” said Denise Terrance, the Dinning Room Director at St. Vincent De Paul. “It’s a 365-day-a-year need... So when people like Jonathan come along and help us, we gratefully accept it.”

Jonathan, getting in the holiday spirit, knew this was the right thing to do.

“Because I have a really big heart and I don't want people to die,” he said.

Jonathan's own mother was maybe ther person most touched by her own son's generosity.

“I'm a very proud mom. [Jonathan] cares about a lot of people and his dad and I are very proud of him.”

After giving the donations, Jonathan was able to tour St. Vincent De Paul. His mom wanted to make the whole experience a reminder that many are in need this time of year.