Livingston Parish to open shelter at Live Oak Jr. High

52 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 8:35 AM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Locals in Livingston Parish who need a safe place to shelter during Hurricane Ida will be able to temporarily relocate to Live Oak Jr. High (300830 Old LA Hwy 16) in Denham Springs beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Locals who choose to stay at the shelter are encouraged to bring:

-masks
-non-perishable food items
-bedding
-shoes
-towels, washcloths, soap, toilet paper
-toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant
-prescription Medications
-cell phone chargers
-entertainment (cards, board games, books)

Guests are reminded not to bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs.

Click here for a full list of regional shelters that have been set up during Hurricane Ida. 

