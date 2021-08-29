Livingston Parish to open shelter at Live Oak Jr. High

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Locals in Livingston Parish who need a safe place to shelter during Hurricane Ida will be able to temporarily relocate to Live Oak Jr. High (300830 Old LA Hwy 16) in Denham Springs beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Locals who choose to stay at the shelter are encouraged to bring:

-masks

-non-perishable food items

-bedding

-shoes

-towels, washcloths, soap, toilet paper

-toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant

-prescription Medications

-cell phone chargers

-entertainment (cards, board games, books)

Guests are reminded not to bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs.

