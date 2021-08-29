74°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish to open shelter at Live Oak Jr. High
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Locals in Livingston Parish who need a safe place to shelter during Hurricane Ida will be able to temporarily relocate to Live Oak Jr. High (300830 Old LA Hwy 16) in Denham Springs beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Locals who choose to stay at the shelter are encouraged to bring:
-masks
-non-perishable food items
-bedding
-shoes
-towels, washcloths, soap, toilet paper
-toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant
-prescription Medications
-cell phone chargers
-entertainment (cards, board games, books)
Guests are reminded not to bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs.
Click here for a full list of regional shelters that have been set up during Hurricane Ida.