List of school closures amid severe weather forecasted for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Severe weather with flash flooding is expected to sweep through the capital region this week. Here is a list of school closures and schedule adjustments amid the forecast.

This story will be adjusted as more schools announce changes.

Iberville Parish:

Schools dismissing 30 minutes early on Tuesday

St. Mary Parish:

Evening events scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, will continue as planned.

Schools will be closed Wednesday, May 7. Students in grades 9–12 will do remote learning.