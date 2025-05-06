76°
List of school closures amid severe weather forecasted for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

44 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 2:33 PM May 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Severe weather with flash flooding is expected to sweep through the capital region this week. Here is a list of school closures and schedule adjustments amid the forecast. 

This story will be adjusted as more schools announce changes. 

Iberville Parish:
Schools dismissing 30 minutes early on Tuesday 

St. Mary Parish:
Evening events scheduled for Tuesday, May 6, 2025, will continue as planned.
Schools will be closed Wednesday, May 7. Students in grades 9–12 will do remote learning.

