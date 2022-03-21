77°
List of school closures ahead of inclement weather Tuesday

36 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 3:02 PM March 21, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The following schools will be closed Tuesday, March 22, due to inclement weather: 

Iberville Parish schools

Pointe Coupee Parish schools

St. James Parish schools

Livingston Parish schools 

Central Community school system

The following schools will be virtual: 

Dalton Elementary School

Lanier Elementary School

Glen Oaks Middle School

This story will update as schools announce their plans for Tuesday. 

Click here for Tuesday's forecast.

Stream WBRZ newscasts here. 

