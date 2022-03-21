77°
List of school closures ahead of inclement weather Tuesday
The following schools will be closed Tuesday, March 22, due to inclement weather:
Iberville Parish schools
Pointe Coupee Parish schools
St. James Parish schools
Livingston Parish schools
Central Community school system
The following schools will be virtual:
Dalton Elementary School
Lanier Elementary School
Glen Oaks Middle School
This story will update as schools announce their plans for Tuesday.
Click here for Tuesday's forecast.
