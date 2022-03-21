List of school closures ahead of inclement weather Tuesday

The following schools will be closed Tuesday, March 22, due to inclement weather:

Iberville Parish schools

Pointe Coupee Parish schools

St. James Parish schools

Livingston Parish schools

Central Community school system

The following schools will be virtual:

Dalton Elementary School

Lanier Elementary School

Glen Oaks Middle School

This story will update as schools announce their plans for Tuesday.

