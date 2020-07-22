90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

List of candidates qualifying for November election

1 hour 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 July 22, 2020 3:35 PM July 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Find candidates qualified to run for elected office in the November election.

Qualifying dates: Wednesday, July 22, - Friday, July, 24.

Click HERE for a comprehensive list of qualified candidates maintained by the Secretary of State.  IMPORTANT: Select 11/03/2020 from the election date drop-down tab to access the candidates who have qualified for the November election.

The November election features the race for President of the United States, members of Congress and some U.S. Senators.  In Baton Rouge, the mayoral election is on the ballot along with other races.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days