Latest Weather Blog
Lightning strikes interstate, launches chunk of road through truck's windshield
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A lightning strike knocked a chunk of roadway loose on I-10 Monday, sending it through the windshield of a startled driver's truck.
Photos shared by Walton County Fire Rescue showed the aftermath of the freak accident. The debris from the roadway apparently crashed through the center of the pick-up's windshield, narrowly missing the driver, and traveled all the way through the rear window.
Two people were inside the truck at the time. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Just after 7:30 AM this morning, WCFR was dispatched to a traffic crash near mile marker 81 eastbound on I-10.
Lightening struck the roadway, causing a chunk of the road to fly through the windshield of the truck.
Both occupants of the vehicle were transported with injuries. pic.twitter.com/or5E2BtMhd— Walton County Fire Rescue (@WCFRFL) May 10, 2021
