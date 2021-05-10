85°
Lightning strikes interstate, launches chunk of road through truck's windshield

Monday, May 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - A lightning strike knocked a chunk of roadway loose on I-10 Monday, sending it through the windshield of a startled driver's truck.

Photos shared by Walton County Fire Rescue showed the aftermath of the freak accident. The debris from the roadway apparently crashed through the center of the pick-up's windshield, narrowly missing the driver, and traveled all the way through the rear window.

Two people were inside the truck at the time. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

