Lightning strikes Central home during early-morning storms
CENTRAL - Lightning struck the roof of a home, causing a fire Friday morning.
As storms tore through Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas Friday morning, the Central Fire Department reported an "alert neighbor" saw smoke coming from the roof of a house and told the homeowner.
A Facebook post from CFD said the home had been struck by lightning. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and there were no reported injuries.
