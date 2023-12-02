72°
Lightning strike causes fire at home off Staring Lane Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A lightning strike caused a fire at a home off Staring Lane Friday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to the home on Wild Valley Road shortly after 10 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene to find the occupant safe outside. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it could spread to neighboring homes.
