63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lightning strike causes evening house fire, no injuries reported

5 hours 13 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, April 13 2019 Apr 13, 2019 April 13, 2019 10:17 PM April 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a reported fire at a two-story house Saturday evening.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was reported around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the on Willow Grove Boulevard near Cypress Barn Drive.  The fire was located in the attic of the home. Officials say a lightning strike caused the fire. 

Authorities say all of the occupants made it out safely.

While putting out the fire in the attic authorities discovered a water line had been ruptured. The line caused "alot of water damage."

The fire was brought under control just after 7.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days