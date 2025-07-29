Liberty Lagoon tickets now only available at gate; third ticket-policy change this month

BATON ROUGE — Liberty Lagoon is ditching online tickets and will only sell them at the gate for the foreseeable future, BREC announced in a Facebook post Tuesday.



BREC cited unpredictable weather for the change, telling potential attendees to "check the skies before you slide!"

It advises guests to arrive early and be prepared to wait in line. BREC also said that if the park reaches capacity, park-goers might have to wait before purchasing a ticket or entering.

This update marks the water park's third ticket-policy change in less than a month. On July 11, BREC announced that each day would be split into two sessions with an hour-long break in between, and entry into each session would cost $12 (or $10 online).

BREC backpedaled just four days later, cutting the per-session entry price in half to $6 and introducing a $12 full-day pass.

With the newest update, the water park's day remains split into two sessions, and entry to each still costs $6. The first session is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It was unclear in the latest announcement if the $12 full-day pass would still be available.