Less active on Saturday, strong storms again Sunday

Rest of Tonight: Widespread showers and thunderstorms early, a few strong. Overnight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely with lows around 64.



Tomorrow: Not as active as Friday, but there will still be rain around for much of the day Saturday. Expect cloudy skies with periods of rain.



Tomorrow Night: The clouds will stick around with showers and storms increasing overnight into Sunday. Lows will be around 60.



Sunday: Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. A few may be strong, containing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs will be near 71.





A complex weather pattern will continue a soggy, wet pattern through the end of the weekend. We'll likely see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall through Sunday. Saturday, a weak frontal boundary will move through the area in the morning, then stall along the coast. This will keep moisture feeding into the region, allowing for periods of rain through the day. Severe weather is not expected. Sunday, the same front will move back to the north as a warm front, setting the stage for more active weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur in the morning and afternoon hours of Sunday, with the chance for a few storms to be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall would be the primary concerns. Finally, a cold front will finally approach the area late Sunday, which will push out the rain. Behind the front, very chilly air will move in, providing parts of the area with our first freeze of the season on Tuesday morning.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





