Legislation would add suicide prevention helpline number to La. driver's licences
BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance of the April legislative session would add the "Suicide Lifeline" number to driver's licenses and personal identification cards issued by the State of Louisiana.
Sen. Louie Bernard this week pre-filed SB34.
It would place the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number -- 988 -- on licenses and other state IDs. The number would additionally be added to the LA Wallet home page.
Bernard is a Republican based in Natchitoches, serving District 31.
