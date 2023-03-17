49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Legislation would add suicide prevention helpline number to La. driver's licences

2 hours 43 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, March 17 2023 Mar 17, 2023 March 17, 2023 4:59 PM March 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A bill filed in advance of the April legislative session would add the "Suicide Lifeline" number to driver's licenses and personal identification cards issued by the State of Louisiana.

Sen. Louie Bernard this week pre-filed SB34.

It would place the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number --  988 -- on licenses and other state IDs. The number would additionally be added to the LA Wallet home page.

Bernard is a Republican based in Natchitoches, serving District 31.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days