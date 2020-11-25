69°
Legendary BR restaurant owner, LSU football player Ruffin Rodrigue has died

Wednesday, November 25 2020
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue has died, sources told WBRZ.

Rodrigue’s mark on the food industry can be found in Baton Rouge and Lafayette staples: Ruffino’s.  He also owned other enterprises. 

Rodrigue was an LSU football player like his father.

“Whether it’s the food we serve or the service we provide, our goal is to ensure a remarkable experience for our guests that will always be remembered,” Rodrigue said of his restaurant's philosophy in a statement on its website.

Rodrigue credited his success to his father and his time on the LSU football squad.  His restaurant remembered: "As a football player at LSU, Ruffin learned another valuable lesson that would provide the foundation of things to come – that hard work always pays off when you love what you do."

Ruffino's released a statement Wednesday morning about Rodrigue's passing: "Ruffino’s is saddened to announce that our owner and founder Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Ruffino’s will remain open today in order to help our guests Thanksgiving needs – continuing to Celebrate Life the way Ruffin would have wanted us too." 

On an SEC phone conference ahead of the LSU football game, Coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday he was "crushed" when he found out and called Rodrigue a tremendous person to be around.

Funeral services will be announced later. 

