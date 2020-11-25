Legendary BR restaurant owner, LSU football player Ruffin Rodrigue has died

BATON ROUGE – Restaurateur Ruffin Rodrigue has died, sources told WBRZ.

Rodrigue’s mark on the food industry can be found in Baton Rouge and Lafayette staples: Ruffino’s. He also owned other enterprises.

Rodrigue was an LSU football player like his father.

“Whether it’s the food we serve or the service we provide, our goal is to ensure a remarkable experience for our guests that will always be remembered,” Rodrigue said of his restaurant's philosophy in a statement on its website.

Rodrigue credited his success to his father and his time on the LSU football squad. His restaurant remembered: "As a football player at LSU, Ruffin learned another valuable lesson that would provide the foundation of things to come – that hard work always pays off when you love what you do."

Ruffino's released a statement Wednesday morning about Rodrigue's passing: "Ruffino’s is saddened to announce that our owner and founder Ruffin Rodrigue Jr. passed away unexpectedly last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.