92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'LEAVE NOW!!' - Mandatory evacuation issued for parts of Vernon Parish due to wildfire

2 hours 46 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, August 26 2023 Aug 26, 2023 August 26, 2023 5:05 PM August 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

VERNON PARISH - Louisiana State Police issued a mandatory evacuation notice for some residents in Vernon Parish on behalf of the sheriff. 

"VP SHERIFF: MANDATORY EVACUATION - WEST HAWTHORNE RD DUE TO WILD FIRE. LEAVE NOW!! FIRE IS MOVING SOUTHBOUND AT HIGH RATE OF SPEED," was posted to the LSP social media account shortly before 5 p.m. 

The fires in Vernon Parish have been burning for days, with Governor Edwards holding a press conference early Saturday afternoon. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days