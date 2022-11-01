Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.

Investigators later determined the smell was coming from a leaking package containing Creolin chemical cleaner and that nothing toxic was in the air.

Three workers were taken to a hospital after experiencing dizziness and nausea. At least three others were evaluated by paramedics.

The post office reopened around 11 a.m. Monday.

Read the full statement from the U.S. Postal Service below.

The safety and well-being of customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service. Early this morning, at the Denham Springs Post Office, located at 140 Del Orleans Avenue, an incident involving a non-hazardous material occurred. Affected employees promptly received medical attention. Retail and Post Office Box operations temporarily were suspended until the fire department cleared the facility and deemed it safe to resume operations. We regret any inconvenience that our customers or employees may have experienced.