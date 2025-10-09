Latest Weather Blog
LDWF to auction off exclusive black bear hunting experience at private lodge
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents wanting to take part in the recently revived black bear hunting season have the opportunity to win a private trip to hunt the state mammal.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced it will auction off an exclusive black bear hunting trip on private land in Black Bear Management Area 4. The area is in the northeast-most corner of Louisiana and is regarded as one of the state's premier hunting destinations, according to LDWF.
The winner of the auction will embark on a three-day guided hunt and an all-inclusive two-night stay at the Palmetto Lodge. LDWF said the hunting trip was donated by a landowner who won the black bear hunting lottery.
The auction will open at 9 p.m. on Thursday and close at noon on Oct. 16. More information can be found here.
Trending News
LDWF said the proceeds will go towards black bear research and conservation efforts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NOLA escapee Derrick Groves waives extradition after arrest in Atlanta; set to...
-
Funeral arrangements set for Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley after fatal shooting
-
2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening...
-
'I ain't dead yet:' Dolly Parton posts video reassuring fans after swirling...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison
-
LSU preparing for SC quarterback Sellers