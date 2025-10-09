LDWF to auction off exclusive black bear hunting experience at private lodge

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana residents wanting to take part in the recently revived black bear hunting season have the opportunity to win a private trip to hunt the state mammal.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced it will auction off an exclusive black bear hunting trip on private land in Black Bear Management Area 4. The area is in the northeast-most corner of Louisiana and is regarded as one of the state's premier hunting destinations, according to LDWF.

The winner of the auction will embark on a three-day guided hunt and an all-inclusive two-night stay at the Palmetto Lodge. LDWF said the hunting trip was donated by a landowner who won the black bear hunting lottery.

The auction will open at 9 p.m. on Thursday and close at noon on Oct. 16. More information can be found here.

LDWF said the proceeds will go towards black bear research and conservation efforts.