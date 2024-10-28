Latest Weather Blog
LDWF sets opening dates for Louisiana duck hunting season
BATON ROUGE — The 2024 duck hunting season kicks off on Saturday with a youth-only hunt in the western half of the state before the first split of the season starts on Nov. 16, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Monday.
The East Zone's youth-veterans-only hunt will also be held on Nov. 9 before the first split of the season begins. Click here for more information about both zones' seasons.
LDWF said that all waterfowl hunters 16 years and older, even those who are not otherwise required to purchase a license, must have a Federal Duck Stamp to hunt during the season.
Those 18 and older who are duck hunting are required to have a basic hunting license and be Harvest Information Program certified, LDWF added. Those under 17 do not need a hunting license or certification to duck hunt. A hunting license can be purchased here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Sunday night
-
Saints offense struggles again in sixth straight loss
-
Duplex unit destroyed after early morning fire
-
Facing a deadline, community comes together to help family rebuild after Hurricane...
-
Woman working to feed the homeless community in Baton Rouge