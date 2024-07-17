Latest Weather Blog
LDWF arrest Patterson man for operating boat, towing water-skier while under the influence
PATTERSON — A Patterson man was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for allegedly drinking and operating a boat with a water skier in tow on Lake Palourde.
Anthony Garcia, 36, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on Saturday for DWI and failing to comply with waterskiing regulations.
LDWF agents said they were patrolling Lake Palourde when they saw Garcia operating a vessel while towing a water skier without an observer. Agents stopped the boat and found that Garcia was operating the vessel while impaired.
Trending News
Those cited for a DWI on the water or the road will lose their license and boating privileges. Additionally, a first-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Failing to comply with waterskiing regulations brings up to a $50 fine, agents said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
-
2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week
-
Homeland Security inspector general investigates Secret Service handling of security at Trump...
-
Victoria Cox pleads not guilty to kidnapping, murder charges in Mississippi
Sports Video
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...
-
Recently retired Nick Saban goes 1-on-1 with WBRZ