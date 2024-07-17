LDWF arrest Patterson man for operating boat, towing water-skier while under the influence

PATTERSON — A Patterson man was arrested by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents for allegedly drinking and operating a boat with a water skier in tow on Lake Palourde.

Anthony Garcia, 36, was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on Saturday for DWI and failing to comply with waterskiing regulations.

LDWF agents said they were patrolling Lake Palourde when they saw Garcia operating a vessel while towing a water skier without an observer. Agents stopped the boat and found that Garcia was operating the vessel while impaired.

Those cited for a DWI on the water or the road will lose their license and boating privileges. Additionally, a first-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Failing to comply with waterskiing regulations brings up to a $50 fine, agents said.