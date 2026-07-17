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LDH reports four heat-related deaths across the state this year
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Health now reports four heat-related deaths statewide, all of which occurred in June. Two of those fatalities were reported in northeast Louisiana, with the other two in the Acadiana and Northshore regions. The department releases heat-related fatality statistics every Thursday.
The Storm Station expects more heat heading into the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s likely. Factoring in the humidity, the heat index will likely be 10-15° warmer.
With hotter temperatures in the forecast, understanding the signs and symptoms of heat illness will be important. Heat exhaustion can cause lightheadedness, dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, and a weak but fast pulse. When noticing these symptoms, it’s time to find some A/C to cool off before the situation becomes a medical emergency.
If heat exhaustion is ignored, it can turn into heatstroke, when the body overheats as its self-cooling mechanisms stop. Signs include a throbbing headache, no more sweating, a strong and more rapid pulse, and even unconsciousness. Anyone experiencing heatstroke symptoms must call 9-1-1 immediately.
Drinking plenty of water and taking breaks from the intense summer heat go a long way in preventing heat illness. Nationwide, heat is the number one weather-related killer over a 30-year average.
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