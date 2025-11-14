Latest Weather Blog
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health plans to distribute 100% of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eligible recipients within a week.
Full federal benefits will be paid to eligible SNAP households that haven't received their November benefits, and all households that only received 65% of their benefits for November are due to receive the remaining 35% beginning next week, a news release from LDH said.
In addition, people who received 25% of state-funded assistance between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4 will now receive the rest of their November federal benefits.
The benefits are planned to be distributed to recipients on their usual distribution day of the month.
This comes after Gov. Jeff Landry shared that seniors and disabled recipients could get extra SNAP funds on Thursday.
