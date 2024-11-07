84°
LDH hosting event training people in opioid overdose treatment, Narcan in Hammond

56 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — An event training people in how to spot and respond to an opioid overdose with Narcan that is being hosted by the Louisiana Department of Health is coming up in Hammond.

The "Grab & Go Narcan" event, which will be held on Nov. 12 at the Tangipahoa Parish Health Unit on West Club Deluxe Road, seeks to teach people how to use Narcan, a live-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose. 

The free event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. does not require registration.

"Just stop by and leave empowered to save a life," a release from LDH says. 

Flu shots will also be available at the event. 

