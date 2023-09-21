LDH data shows COVID cases easing downward after recent spike

BATON ROUGE - For the last few weeks, it may have felt like everyone you know has COVID. LDH coronavirus tracker confirms you are not wrong.

On August 28th, there were nearly 2,000 reported cases across the state, but that number has declined in the last two weeks. See the interactive data here.

"My sister-in-law has COVID, she's had it for about a week, and now everyone else is starting to get symptoms," Emily Pritchett said.

Pritchett was sick for 10 days following an eventful New Orleans weekend.

"It kind of felt like a sinus infection, super nasally, like a sinus drip, the worst part was the fever, it was 102, and it wouldn't go away," Pritchett said.

Baton Rouge General Hospital says since Labor Day weekend, they have seen that spike, and are averaging 12 patients at any given time hospitalized with COVID.

One CVS location says they have plenty of at home tests in stock, but they sell them daily.

Health officials are now urging everyone to get the latest COVID vaccine. Without insurance, it may cost $200. Additionally, starting next week, at-home COVID tests will be available for free.