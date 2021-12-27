LDH adds 2 new COVID testing sites to meet demand

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has added two COVID-19 testing sites to keep up with the latest surge of the virus.

The new sites are listed below:

Louisiana Leadership Institute

5763 Hooper Road 70811

12 to 6pm

Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31

Antigen and PCR tests available

Pre-Register here

LSU Mini-Barn



90 AG Center Drive (4H Mini Barn)

Baton Rouge

12 to 6pm

Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31

Antigen and PCR tests available

Pre-register here