LDH adds 2 new COVID testing sites to meet demand

34 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, December 27 2021 Dec 27, 2021 December 27, 2021 4:39 PM December 27, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has added two COVID-19 testing sites to keep up with the latest surge of the virus. 

The new sites are listed below: 

Louisiana Leadership Institute

5763 Hooper Road 70811
12 to 6pm
Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31
Antigen and PCR tests available
Pre-Register here

LSU Mini-Barn

90 AG Center Drive (4H Mini Barn)
Baton Rouge
12 to 6pm
Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31
Antigen and PCR tests available
Pre-register here

