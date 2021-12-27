74°
LDH adds 2 new COVID testing sites to meet demand
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has added two COVID-19 testing sites to keep up with the latest surge of the virus.
The new sites are listed below:
Louisiana Leadership Institute
5763 Hooper Road 70811
12 to 6pm
Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31
Antigen and PCR tests available
Pre-Register here
LSU Mini-Barn
90 AG Center Drive (4H Mini Barn)
Baton Rouge
12 to 6pm
Monday 12/27 - Friday 1/31
Antigen and PCR tests available
Pre-register here