68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Lawmakers looking to cash in on video poker popularity

5 hours 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 6:48 PM April 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

BATON ROUGE—Casinos are big business in Louisiana, and one state lawmaker wants to increase the amount of money some can make. 

Video poker exists in many of the parishes bordering East Baton Rouge. The measure from state Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, would increase the number of video poker devices allowed at truck stop casinos from 50 to 60.

Fontenot argues that this is not an expansion of gaming, even though it increases the number of machines in use. 

“We've worked with the video poker industry to limit some gaming as well,” Fontenot said.

Trending News

The bill forbids future off-track betting facilities or video poker sites within 1,000 feet of schools, churches and some other places.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days