Lawmakers looking to cash in on video poker popularity
BATON ROUGE—Casinos are big business in Louisiana, and one state lawmaker wants to increase the amount of money some can make.
Video poker exists in many of the parishes bordering East Baton Rouge. The measure from state Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, would increase the number of video poker devices allowed at truck stop casinos from 50 to 60.
Fontenot argues that this is not an expansion of gaming, even though it increases the number of machines in use.
“We've worked with the video poker industry to limit some gaming as well,” Fontenot said.
The bill forbids future off-track betting facilities or video poker sites within 1,000 feet of schools, churches and some other places.
