Lawmakers condemn Wednesday's violent protest in D.C.

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers in Washington D.C.'s Capitol building, shaken by Wednesday (Jan. 6) afternoon's violent protest and storming of the building, were united in their condemnation of the mob's actions.

During the riot, lawmakers were ushered out of the building. Among them, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who spoke with WBRZ regarding the frightening situation.

Cassidy said of the protests, "This should not be tolerated. It's like a third world country, and it's an embarrassment to our country that this small number of people are doing these terrible things."

Hours after protesters who labeled themselves as supporters of Donald Trump broke into the Capitol and ransacked the building -an event that led to four deaths- lawmakers finally reconvened to dismiss President Trump's election process and take steps to move forward with the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

“We will not be kept out of this chamber by thugs, mobs, or threats. We will not bow to lawlessness or intimidation,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “We are back at our posts. We will discharge our duty under the Constitution for our nation. And we are going to do it tonight.”

After the harrowing events in the Capitol, even some the President's allies expressed displeasure with his response to the election process and mob violence.

“We witnessed today the damage that can result when men in power and responsibility refuse to acknowledge the truth,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa. “We saw bloodshed because the demagogue chose to spread falsehoods and sow distrust of his own fellow Americans.”

One of the President's most outspoken supporters, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, “Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today ... all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”

Nearly 15 hours after lawmakers first gathered in joint session, they accepted the final state tally -- Wyoming’s three electoral votes for Trump -- and certified Biden’s victory.