Law enforcement still waiting on identification of burned body found in Addis sugarcane field
ADDIS - Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish say a burned body that was found in a fiery field of sugarcane Wednesday belongs to a black male, but they have not yet released the identity because they are waiting on an autopsy report from the coroner.
Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit the victim had a gunshot wound.
WBRZ previously spoke with Troy Canella, the farmer who first saw the fire and then found the body in the field. He said it all happened just before 3 p.m. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrived about an hour later.
The Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio said that it's highly likely the body is related to a missing person's case out of Iberville Parish.
No positive identification has been made.
