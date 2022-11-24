55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road

1 hour 57 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, November 23 2022 Nov 23, 2022 November 23, 2022 10:12 PM November 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road. 

Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. 

Officials said gunfire was exchanged by multiple people in an apartment. It is unclear how many people were injured. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days