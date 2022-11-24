55°
Law enforcement responding to shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road.
Sources said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex.
Officials said gunfire was exchanged by multiple people in an apartment. It is unclear how many people were injured.
This is a developing story.
