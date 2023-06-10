Law enforcement officers spend day playing with kids during Police Athletic League Field Day event

BATON ROUGE- There were several police cars outside of the Pete Goldsby Field early Saturday morning, but nothing was wrong.

Officers from each law enforcement agency showed up on Saturday to play games with more than a dozen kids.

"I'm out here doing stuff, playing soccer, doing this and that, throwing footballs around," six-year-old Trinden Kaller said.

It's the Police Athletic League's first of many field day events.

"We're trying to do one every month. Visit different schools, trying to do the same thing" Brandon Jones with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The end goal is to create stronger relationships in a community that seems to be crime-ridden by showing kids that law enforcement is here to help.

"I think a lot of times when they see us we're probably doing something that looks aggressive, or might look mean, something like that. But outside and inside those uniforms, we're still human beings, just like anybody else. We have the same feelings, the same emotions. We like to play," Jones said.

Kids like Trinden were happy to be outside and having fun.

"Its cool," he said.

There will be another event like this one but the date has not been decided.