Law enforcement looking for thief who stole $470 worth of merchandise from Hammond boutique

HAMMOND - Law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish is searching for a thief who stole $470 worth of clothes and other items from a boutique in Hammond.

The theft happened on Sept. 4 around 1:30 p.m. at Ruby boutique in downtown Hammond.

Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish posted a photo of the thief walking through a parking lot, hands full of allegedly stolen items. The photos released were taken from behind and do not have a clear view of the subject's face.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity can call 1-800-554-5245.