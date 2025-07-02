91°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement investigating bomb threat made to Albany pharmacy
ALBANY — Deputies are investigating a bomb threat that was called into an Albany pharmacy Wednesday morning.
According to Albany Police, the threat was called in around 9:41 a.m. at John's Pharmacy. As a result, the building was evacuated as a precaution.
Law enforcement said they did not find any explosives or suspicious materials in the pharmacy, but they are actively investigating the threat.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor announces 'Operation Stay Cool' to repair A/C units for eligible homeowners
-
Coast Guard rescues one, still searching for missing man in Lake Pontchartrain
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, convicted of...
-
One killed after being hit in front of RaceTrac on Siegen Lane...
-
Toddler pronounced dead after being hit by car in Central