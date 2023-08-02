99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement group asking Louisianians to help family of slain deputy marshal

1 hour 53 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 02 2023 Aug 2, 2023 August 02, 2023 1:30 PM August 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

VILLE PLATTE - An umbrella organization for marshals and constables across the state is asking its members and the community at large to support the family of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio, who was shot to death Monday night while assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office on the execution of a search warrant.

The Louisiana City Marshals and City Constables Association has established a GoFundMe account to benefit Giglio's family.

Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting, which involved an exchange of gunfire at a suspected drug house in Ville Platte.

Giglio was a deputy city marshal in Ville Platte.

Another man at the location was shot and killed, and an unidentified woman was critically wounded. One person was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but that person was not booked on a count of murder as of Wednesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days