Law enforcement group asking Louisianians to help family of slain deputy marshal
VILLE PLATTE - An umbrella organization for marshals and constables across the state is asking its members and the community at large to support the family of Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio, who was shot to death Monday night while assisting the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office on the execution of a search warrant.
The Louisiana City Marshals and City Constables Association has established a GoFundMe account to benefit Giglio's family.
Louisiana State Police is leading the investigation into the deadly shooting, which involved an exchange of gunfire at a suspected drug house in Ville Platte.
Giglio was a deputy city marshal in Ville Platte.
Another man at the location was shot and killed, and an unidentified woman was critically wounded. One person was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, but that person was not booked on a count of murder as of Wednesday.
