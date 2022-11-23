75°
Latest Weather Blog
Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday
WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.
The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Nicholas was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Scott was arrested for two counts of principal to second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community fridge asking for donations ahead of the holiday season
-
Troubled Tigerland apartments fail federal inspection; tenants receiving assistance asked to move
-
18-wheeler plunges into bayou along I-10 at Ascension-St. James line
-
Dash cam captures moment when 18-wheeler went off road, into bayou
-
Paige-Rice Camera Initiative aims to put more surveillance in high-crime areas
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...