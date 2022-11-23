75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday

1 hour 22 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, November 23 2022 Nov 23, 2022 November 23, 2022 11:46 AM November 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon. 

The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

Nicholas was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Scott was arrested for two counts of principal to second-degree murder. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days