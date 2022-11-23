Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday

WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon.

The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Nicholas was arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, while Scott was arrested for two counts of principal to second-degree murder.